Look: Odell Beckham Explains His Viral Touchdown Celebration

Odell Beckham Jr. scores a touchdown.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams scores during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. had quite the celebration on Monday night after he scored a touchdown for the Rams.

To cap off a strong second quarter, Beckham Jr. caught a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford and did a celebration that was based on one of the viral Detroit Urban Survival Training self-defense videos.

Those videos have been going viral the last couple of weeks on social media as Billy Ragland has been showing everyone how to disarm people.

Beckham Jr. finished the first half with 64 yards on four receptions, plus that score as the Rams and Cardinals were tied at 13 heading into the third quarter.

In the second half, it was all Rams as they outscored the Cardinals 17-10 to win, 30-23. Stafford was sensational all game long and finished with 287 yards and three touchdown passes.

This got L.A. to 9-4 overall as it’s currently one game back of Arizona for first in the NFC West.

We’ll have to see if Beckham Jr. does this celebration again at some point these last four weeks. His next chance will be on Dec. 19 against Seattle.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.

