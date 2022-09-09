Look: Odell Beckham Is On The Sidelines Before Bills-Rams

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, Odell Beckham Jr. is at SoFi Stadium tonight to watch the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills open up the NFL season.

Back in February, Beckham scored a touchdown on the same field to help LA beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Unfortunately, he also torn his ACL during the game, leaving him unable to start the 2022 season healthy.

As a result, Beckham remains a free agent. The Rams reportedly want him back, and Von Miller, his former teammate in LA, has been recruiting him to come to Buffalo.

No wonder OBJ joked (?) the other day that he will sign with whichever team wins this game. We don't think he's being serious, at least not totally.

Anyway, Odell is in Rams colors tonight, rocking yellow pants with a white t-shirt and blue snapback cap.

We're sure that Odell will be a topic of conversation at different points during tonight's broadcast of Bills-Rams.

Speaking of that, the game is about to get underway momentarily on NBC.