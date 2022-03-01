Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Changes Hair After Super Bowl

In the days following the Super Bowl, Odell Beckham Jr underwent a few significant life changes.

He welcomed the birth of his first child, a boy named Zydn, with model Lauren Wood. He also underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL he suffered during the Super bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, a few days after that, he underwent another – albeit less significant – change. In a message he posted on his Instagram story, OBJ revealed a new haircut.

After sporting a died-purple hairdo during the Super Bowl, Beckham Jr decided to chop it all off.

Well, almost all of it.

Check it out.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s purple curls are no more https://t.co/6WMKlKvujs — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 1, 2022

Beckham Jr clearly wanted a fresh start as he heads into the offseason.

As a free agent, he’ll be able to sign wherever he wants this offseason. Due to the late nature of his injury, he might not be at full strength before the season kicks off.