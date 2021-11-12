Look: Odell Beckham Jr Has A Message For Rams Fans

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is the newest member of the Los Angeles Rams, signing a one-year deal with them yesterday. And he had a message for his new fanbase.

In a short video shared on the Rams official Twitter account, Beckham announced that he’s landed in Los Angeles. He said that it feels good to be home and he’s ready to get started with them

“OBJ here. Just landed in LA. Feels good to be back home. Ready to get to work. Much love,” Beckham said.

It remains to be seen if Beckham will be activated, let alone plays for the Rams in Week 10. They play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday and the Green Bay Packers the following Sunday.

2021 hasn’t been Odell Beckham Jr.’s best NFL season by any stretch. He has 17 receptions for 232 yards in six games this season.

It’s been a while since Beckham showed off the playmaking ability that made him a superstar with the New York Giants. Those big one-handed grabs were few and far between over the last 2.5 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Injuries were a big culprit in limiting Beckham to 29 total games with the Browns. But at 29 years of age, he’s not going to heal from injuries any faster.

What kind of an impact will Odell Beckham Jr. have with the Los Angeles Rams for the rest of the season?