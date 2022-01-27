The Spun

Look: Parking Prices For Rams vs. 49ers Are Crazy

NFL: JAN 09 49ers at RamsINGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: The Rams and 49ers in their huddles during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 9, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you’re planning to attend this Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Rams and 49ers, be prepared to pay up, and not just for tickets.

According to ESPN Radio’s Arash Markazi, the cost of tickets on the secondary market are dropping, though they are still nowhere near “cheap.” However, as those prices fall, the ones for parking have skyrocketed.

Because SoFi Stadium is hosting Super Bowl LVI in two weeks, the NFL will have a heavy presence in the building this weekend. That means they’ll need a lot of parking spaces, so fans will have to look elsewhere.

Via Markazi, here is a look at just what “elsewhere” might mean and how much it will hurt fans’ pockets to park there.

Yikes. If you’re going to attend an NFL playoff game, you’re already preparing to spend heavily, but even so, this is pretty crazy to see.

It wouldn’t shock us to see these prices continue to rise as we get closer to kickoff too.

Speaking of which, Rams-49ers will get underway at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday evening, with FOX broadcasting the action.

