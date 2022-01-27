Look: Parking Prices For Rams vs. 49ers Are Crazy

If you’re planning to attend this Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Rams and 49ers, be prepared to pay up, and not just for tickets.

According to ESPN Radio’s Arash Markazi, the cost of tickets on the secondary market are dropping, though they are still nowhere near “cheap.” However, as those prices fall, the ones for parking have skyrocketed.

Because SoFi Stadium is hosting Super Bowl LVI in two weeks, the NFL will have a heavy presence in the building this weekend. That means they’ll need a lot of parking spaces, so fans will have to look elsewhere.

Via Markazi, here is a look at just what “elsewhere” might mean and how much it will hurt fans’ pockets to park there.

Prepaid parking spots within 1.5 miles of SoFi Stadium are being sold online now too: – $175 for a spot at a nearby high school. – $200 for a spot at a nearby residential unit. – $300 for a spot at a nearby home. – $498.23 for a spot in the garage of a nearby medical center. pic.twitter.com/SfpXD8QCMy — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 27, 2022

Yikes. If you’re going to attend an NFL playoff game, you’re already preparing to spend heavily, but even so, this is pretty crazy to see.

It wouldn’t shock us to see these prices continue to rise as we get closer to kickoff too.

Speaking of which, Rams-49ers will get underway at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday evening, with FOX broadcasting the action.