Look: Rams Make Decision On NFC Championship Game Tickets

The Los Angeles Rams are already getting nervous about SoFi Stadium being taken over by 49ers fans if they get to host the NFC Championship Game.

The winner of Bucs-Rams gets to host the 49ers after they took down the Packers on Saturday night.

Per David Lombardi of The Athletic, the Rams are trying to restrict ticket sales by geography. Public sales will be restricted to residents of the Los Angeles region.

It appears the Rams are already afraid that the 49ers will again make SoFi Stadium their home — they're trying to restrict ticket sales for a potential NFC title game by geography. IMO pathetic and also premature — LA isn't even in the title game yet pic.twitter.com/G8VmbG9muv — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 23, 2022

These two teams played in Week 18 in L.A. and it was a sea of red throughout the stadium. From the look of it on TV, at least 50% of the fans in attendance were 49ers fans.

The 49ers were down 17-0 at one point before they made a gigantic comeback in the second half. Jimmy Garoppolo led the game-tying drive to send it to overtime.

After that drive, San Francisco got a field goal in overtime before its defense intercepted Matthew Stafford when L.A. needed at least a field goal to keep the game going.

L.A. is currently playing Tampa Bay in the NFC Divisional Round at Raymond James Stadium. You can view that contest on NBC.