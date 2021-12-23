Look: Rams Make Stunning Roster Move Before Vikings Game

There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player.

On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.

Injuries like those usually take upwards of six months to a year for a full recovery. But Akers has somehow managed to reach an NFL playing level of health in just five months.

Rams fans can hardly believe the news. Just about everyone is excited, but some people are wondering how on earth Akers overcame an injury that serious is so short of a time:

OH MY GOD, CAM’S COMING BACK — RaptorKC (LAR 10-4) (@RamsCovidSZN) December 23, 2021

WHAT. He tore his Achilles 5 months ago… how. https://t.co/zpAKA3teJG — Austin Pazzi (@austinpazzi) December 23, 2021

Cam Akers is either a demi-god or collected all the infinity stones because ain't no way https://t.co/jHmPzf67Ig — 🏳️‍⚧️ Atama Patto the Cat! (@AtamaPatto) December 23, 2021

Yooooo he isn’t Human. He tore that shit in August https://t.co/6lDTtwuj4b — KING ROD 🐊🐊 GATOR BOY FOR LIFE 🐊🐊 (@Lena_PAPII) December 23, 2021

Cam Akers was the Rams’ No. 2 running back as a rookie in 2020. But by the end of the season, he was the team’s leading rusher, finishing with 625 yards and two touchdowns – one yard ahead of starter Darrell Henderson.

Expectations were high for Akers heading into year 2. But the aforementioned Achilles injury put an end to all of that talk.

The Rams have managed to thrive without Akers though, going 10-4 and needing just one win to secure a playoff berth.

With Akers ostensibly healthy now, the Rams run game just got a big boost heading into a time where the run game is going to be crucial.

Is Cam Akers’ midseason return from an Achilles tear the biggest injury turnaround in NFL history?