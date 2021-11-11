Look: Sean McVay Had Interesting Reaction To Odell Question

Last week, the Cleveland Browns decided it was in the team’s best interest to part ways with veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

While the Browns might not need Odell, there are plenty of teams interesting in acquiring the former Pro Bowler. Several teams like the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints have reportedly shown interest in the talented wideout.

Another NFC contender might be in the mix as well. During a media session on Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was a little coy when talking about potentially adding Odell.

However, according to Rams reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, McVay couldn’t help but have a smile on his face when discussing Odell.

He responded to a question about the star free agent with, “I’m focused on the Niners.”

OK, I'm trying to not read into this too much but Sean McVay had THE biggest grin when responding to my and @LATimesklein questions on whether Rams had reached out to OBJ. "I'm focused on the Niners" was the response…and, "Les is always doing work behind the scenes." — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 11, 2021

And yet, his face told a different story.

“McVay downright giggled walking away from the podium because he could see us reacting to the big grin, too…again not trying to read too much into that, but it’s worth characterizing,” Rodrigue reported.

Here’s a look at what she’s talking about.

Reactions to first question, then followup at end pic.twitter.com/0lMCEqPMpV — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 11, 2021

Does Sean McVay know something the rest of the football world doesn’t know? Or is he just messing with everyone during the media session?

We’ll find out in the coming days. Meanwhile, McVay and company will be gearing up for a divisional showdown against San Francisco on Monday night.