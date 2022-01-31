Look: Sean McVay’s Dad Goes Viral On Sunday Night

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is one of the youngest head coaches in the NFL and is known for being fit. However, he’s still got some catching up to do to his dad.

Moments ago, Sean’s father Tim, a former standout safety at Indiana in the 1970s, went viral on social media after FOX featured a closeup of him in the stands during the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game.

The elder McVay may be in his 60s, but he’s legitimately jacked.

This is what Skip thinks he looks like pic.twitter.com/wdMoK91J3R — #HonkHonk (@ColeyMick) January 31, 2022

During his playing career at IU, Tim McVay racked up 178 tackles in three seasons. His best campaign came as a senior in 1977, when he made 83 tackles and intercepted a pair of passes.

Sean was a pretty good football player in his own right, catching 39 passes for 312 yards in 26 games for Miami (Ohio) from 2004-07. However, his future in football was as a head coach.

If he can lead the Rams to a win tonight–they currently trail 17-14 midway through the fourth quarter–McVay will have earned the second Super Bowl berth of his career.