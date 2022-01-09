Look: Sean McVay’s Touchdown Celebration Went Viral Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams are taking care of business today against the San Francisco 49ers, putting the NFC West crown within their grasp. And as you can imagine, head coach Sean McVay is having an extremely fun time with it.

After scoring a touchdown in the second quarter and taking a 17-0 lead against the 49ers, Rams touchdown catcher Tyler Higbee had a “guest” join him for the celebration. It was Sean McVay himself, jumping around and giving Higbee a high five.

Unfortunately, McVay may have gotten a little too animated for his own good. The referee had to come over to McVay and physically move him to get him off the field.

Other than that, it’s been a pretty magical afternoon in Los Angeles. The Rams are one half away from securing the division title and a home playoff game.

That’s worth celebrating – even if it is a little excessive.

The ref had to kick Sean McVay off the field after the TD 🤣 (via @NFL)

The Los Angeles Rams won back-to-back NFC West titles in Sean McVay’s first two seasons with the team. He led them to the Super Bowl in his second year at the helm, but falling to the New England Patriots.

Despite going 9-7 in 2019, the Rams missed the playoffs that year. But they returned in 2020 with a 10-6 season, and upset the rival Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round.

This year the Rams found themselves losing ground to the Arizona Cardinals early on. But thanks to five straight wins – and potentially six – they’re going to get a home playoff game.

2021 has been a special year for the Rams. We’ll find out just how special in the weeks to come.