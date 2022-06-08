Look: Sean McVay's Wedding Cake Is Going Viral

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

It's been a year of celebration for Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

This past weekend, the 36-year-old franchise leader got married to his now-wife Veronika Khomyn. In addition to celebrating his new life partnership, he also celebrated his team's Super Bowl victory with a custom cake design.

McVay's wedding cake was an identical replica of the Lombardi Trophy.

The Rams head coach took a bite out of the cake and pumped his fist in celebration.

McVay met Khomyn when he was an assistant coach in Washington. The Lombardi Trophy clearly means a lot to her as well.

"I’ve watched this guy grind nonstop. Day in and day out. No breaks. He always puts everyone else first, and winning this Lombardi trophy for his team, his family, his friends… is a dream come true!!! I love you babe, you deserve this times a million. Victory tastes pretty damn good!" Veronika wrote on Instagram after the Super Bowl.

Several notable players from the Rams' Super Bowl winning team were present at McVay's wedding on Saturday. Superstar pass rusher Aaron Donald attended the event just before agreeing to his massive contract restructure.

"We had a feeling it was trending in the right direction when he was at my wedding on Saturday night," McVay said, per ESPN.

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also crashed the party.

"I love Odell and so only in Odell's fashion could he be the wedding crasher at our wedding," McVay said. "So O showed up, crashed the wedding and I loved it."

Congrats to the McVays!