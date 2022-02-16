Look: Shirtless Photo Of Aaron Donald At Parade Is Going Viral

Opposing offensive linemen might not want to read – and/or look – at this post about Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald.

Just days after making the game-clinching play on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Donald and the rest of his teammates are celebrating their Super Bowl victory. Donald clinched the 23-20 win on a fourth-and-1 play where he forced Burrow into an incompletion.

Now he’s flexing his muscles – literally – as the Rams Super Bowl parade goes through Los Angeles. The defensive lineman opted to go with no shirt as he and his teammates celebrated.

Normally, interior defensive lineman don’t have the muscle definition of skill players. Aaron Donald isn’t normal, though.

During the Super Bowl parade, a photo of Donald without his shirt on went viral when he showcased his abs.

Aaron Donald rocking his eight pack at the Rams Super Bowl parade 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZzwbrSuHa2 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) February 16, 2022

Listed at 285 pounds, Donald appears to be all muscle.

Perhaps that’s why he’s the most dominant player in the NFL, regardless of position. He just completed another NFL season where he was named a first-team All-Pro player – his seventh season in a row earning that distinction.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, there were rumors he might retire if the team won a Super Bowl.

“Aaron Donald just told me he’s gonna take some time before he makes a decision if he’s going to retire or not,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini tweeted. “He wants to just be in the moment here.”

Opposing offensive lineman will be praying he retires.