Look: The Rams Might Have More Big News Coming

On Thursday night, free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr officially signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Just a few days after being released by the Cleveland Browns, he’s headed to the NFC. Los Angeles was already a Super Bowl contender before adding Odell Beckham Jr to the offense.

However, the team might not be done adding pieces before a potential playoff run. After the Odell news broke, Rams running back Cam Akers teased fans with some potential comeback news.

“This [emoji] getting scary. OBJ to the Rams! What if I came back…this year though,” Akers teased on Instagram.

From Cam Akers’ Instagram story in wake of the OBJ news this afternoon 👀 pic.twitter.com/2KaAn6l8Le — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 11, 2021

Akers suffered a ruptured Achilles during training camp on July 20. Over the past few weeks he’s posted videos to social media showing him running through drills as he rehabs the injury.

While Akers has been moving well, it’s still shocking news that he might be able to come back this season. Generally, torn Achilles tendons are a season-ending injury and take at least nine-12 months to come back from.

However, Akers certainly seems to think it’s possible for him to rejoin the team this season.

For now, the team hopes his rehab continues to do well while the team keeps winning. Up next for the Rams is a divisional showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams vs. 49ers game kicks off on Monday night.