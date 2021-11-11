Look: Tyrann Mathieu’s Tweet About Rams Owner Going Viral

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is heading to the NFC – signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

After Cleveland released Odell, he became a free agent for the first time in his NFL career. Immediately after he cleared waivers a handful of teams were reportedly in the mix.

The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints were among those interested. In the end, though, Odell Beckham Jr opted to join a crowded wide receiver room in Los Angeles with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

The fan reaction on social media was a sight to see. One of the most common questions was how the Rams had enough cap space to add yet another star player.

Well, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu knows the answer.

“Owner married to wal mart lady…plenty money to go around haha,” Mathieu said on social media.

Owner married to wal mart lady… plenty money to go around haha https://t.co/4DA1fEOqwc — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 11, 2021

He’s not wrong.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke is married to Ann Walton Kroenke, an heiress to the Walmart fortune. Stan isn’t the only one in the family who owns a sports franchise.

Ann Walton owns both the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche. There’s enough money between the two of them to go around.