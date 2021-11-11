Look: Von Miller Appears To Confirm Odell Beckham News

The Los Angeles Rams are going all-in to win a Super Bowl this season. In just this month alone, the organization has added two former superstars in Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr.

Reports saying Beckham signed with the Rams began flying in on Thursday afternoon. In the midst of conflicting reports, though, fans began seeking answers. They found them thanks to Miller’s Instagram activity.

Miller shared a screenshot of himself and Beckham via Instagram on Thursday. The caption reads: “Let’s chase this ring family!!!!”

Take a look.

Von Miller and OBJ looking for a ring with the Rams. pic.twitter.com/Qau2RDNgXk — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 11, 2021

It was confirmed a few moments later the Rams signed Odell Beckham Jr.

Make no mistake, though. Von Miller was the first to have unofficial confirmation.

Added another Pro Bowl talent to the mix. 😏 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

Just a few weeks ago, the Rams acquired Miller in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

Miller didn’t play in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. But he figures to play against the San Francisco 49ers next Monday night.

“We’re going to be smart with Von’s ankle, but he’s making great progress. Feel really good about him,” head coach Sean McVay said, via The Rams Wire. “I think it’s really just the movement. Seeing how he’s transitioning and seeing how he’s able to change direction and doing some of the things that are required at the position for him to play at the level we know he’s capable of.”

McVay and the Rams are going all-in to win a Super Bowl this season. The pressure is on.

Los Angeles will try and make a statement to the rest of the NFL world next Monday against the 49ers.