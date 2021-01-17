Sean McVay showed all his tricks to keep the Los Angeles Rams alive for as long as possible against the Green Bay Packers Saturday night.

It appeared the Packers were on the verge of blowing out the Rams when Aaron Jones broke free for 60 yards to start the second half. Green Bay needed just a few more plays to get into the end-zone thereafter to take a 25-10 lead early in the third.

McVay and the Rams didn’t quit, though. Later on in the quarter, Jared Goff led an 11-play, 79-yard touchdown drive that spanned just under six minutes. The score pulled Los Angeles within nine when McVay then opted to go for two to try and make it a seven-point game.

The Rams head coach went deep into his bag of tricks for the two-point try. Goff threw a quick screen out to Van Jefferson who then lateraled the ball back to Cam Akers. Akers walked into the end-zone untouched, making it a 25-18 game late in the third.

Take a look.

We have a feeling we’re going to see this exact play-call executed by other teams in coming years. This is brilliant.

Plays like this is just one of the reasons Sean McVay gets paid the big bucks. He’s become one of the brightest offensive minds in all of football these past few seasons.

McVay and the Rams need to pull off a few more tricks to upset Green Bay. The Packers lead the Los Angeles Rams 25-18 in the fourth. Tune into FOX to catch the rest of the action.

