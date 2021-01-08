Rams Get Huge Boost Before Game vs. Seahawks

Ahead of Saturday’s playoff game against the Seahawks, the Rams got some important news regarding a key part of their defensive front.

Los Angeles activated defensive end Michael Brockers from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday afternoon. Provided that he’s feeling healthy and ready to go, the nine-year NFL vet should be cleared to line up against Seattle’s offensive line this weekend.

Getting Brockers back spells positive news for the Rams. The 30-year-old defensive end started 15 games for Los Angeles in 2020 before missing the season finale against the Cardinals. He should be able to plug back into his starting position for Saturday’s game, which Morgan Fox filled in his absence.

Prior to missing the Week 17 game, Brockers was having one of the best regular seasons of his career. In 15 games, he racked up five sacks, his highest mark in the category since 2013. He also tallied five tackles-for-loss and 10 QB hits during the year.

Saturday will mark Brockers fifth postseason appearance. Through his first four playoff games, the veteran defensive end has 14 total tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Brockers joins wide receiver Cooper Kupp as the second key activation for the Rams this week. The reliable wideout re-joined the team at practice on Wednesday after missing last weekend’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Now the Rams are back at full strength. Well, almost.

Starting quarterback Jared Goff is still questionable with a thumb injury, meaning that back-up John Wolford might be in line for his second consecutive start. The 25-year-old, undrafted free agent performed admirably last week against Arizona, throwing for 231 yards and an interception in the win. He also scrambled for 56 yards, showing his ability as a dual-threat quarterback.

Los Angeles will be up against a tough opponent in the Russell Wilson led Seahawks. Seattle went 12-4 and ended the regular season on a four-game win streak, carrying momentum into this year’s postseason.