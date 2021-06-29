Rams Veteran Admits This Is Probably His Last Season

Andrew Whitworth has been a remarkably consistent NFL players over 15 seasons. This year, the Los Angeles Rams left tackle is set to turn 40 in December, and he may call it a career after reaching that milestone.

Whitworth was a second-round pick out of LSU in 2006, and played the first 11 years of his impressive career with the Cincinnati Bengals, making three Pro Bowls and two total All-Pro selections. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, and has been a real stalwart for the club since.

He was a First-Team All-Pro for the second time in 2017, his first year with the Rams. In 2018, he was part of the NFL’s Offensive Line of the Year.

During an appearance on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast, Whitworth revealed that when he overcame his 2013 patella injury, he set his sights on playing until 40. He’s flirted with retirement over the last few years, but this year he can accomplish that impressive milestone.

🚨🚨🚨Today on @JOEL9ONE’s new episode of @ChalkNetwork, Andrew Whitworth “broke” a couple of pieces of news:

Retiring: “This year to me, I feel like this is it.”

New Unis: “It’s really sharpe. Kinda is an old throwback to the old Rams unis with the yellow and everything.” 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/EmVPmF2NUQ — RAMS REPORT🗯 (@RamsNFLReport) June 29, 2021

“I was like, if I get through this, I want to try to play until 40. And that was just like… I didn’t think that was realistic or that it’d ever happen. But I was like, I want to try to do that,” Whitworth told Long.

“So this year, to me, it feels like this is it. This is like, I’ve put everything into trying to play this season and play at the level I want to. I feel like this will probably be the end, but I mean, all my closest friends would tell you that I’ve said that for about seven straight years. So I don’t know how believable that is, but it feels like it is.”

As Whitworth admits, he’s flirted with retirement before so there’s a chance that, if he feels he can be productive in 2021, he comes back. There is certainly no shame in bowing out at 40, after 16 impressive seasons though. Enjoy him this fall, Los Angeles Rams fans.

[Green Light]