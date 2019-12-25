Los Angeles Rams Expected To Rest Starters In Week 17

The Los Angeles Rams were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16. With nothing to play for in Week 17, it’s very possible that some of the team’s top stars may start their offseason prep a little early.

According to Cameron DaSilva of RamsWire, the Rams could be resting their players in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals. Per the report, players who are currently dealing with injuries such as Todd Gurley, Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, Gerald Everett and Bobby Evans are all candidates to rest this weekend.

DaSilva called it “a safe bet” that Ramsey and others won’t play. But there’s also the possibility that star quarterback Jared Goff might give up reps to backups Blake Bortles and John Wolford.

Via RamsWire:

It’s a safe bet that Ramsey, Hill, Rob Havenstein and Evans won’t play against the 49ers. The Rams could also give either Blake Bortles or John Wolford some playing time in an attempt to protect Jared Goff from unnecessary hits. The same goes for Gurley, who may play less to limit the wear and tear on his knee.

The Los Angeles Rams won the NFC West title and the NFC Championship last season. But despite making huge additions in the offseason and adding Jalen Ramsey before the trade deadline, they couldn’t even reach double-digit wins.

The 2020 offseason will likely make or break this team’s ability to find sustained success with the pieces they have.