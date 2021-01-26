Jared Goff is under contract for the next four seasons, but how many of them will he spend in a Los Angeles Rams uniform?

Last week, NFL Network’s Steve Wyche reported that Goff and Rams head coach Sean McVay “need marriage counseling” after their relationship deteriorated some during this past season. McVay himself didn’t exactly provide a ringing endorsement for his quarterback when asked about Goff’s future in LA.

“[W]e’re in a situation that we’re in evaluation mode,” McVay said recently. “All those things are things that we’re moving forward, we’re looking forward. I can’t answer any of those questions until, like I said, I take a step back and evaluate everything that is in the best interest of the Rams.”

In case you needed further evidence that Goff’s job is not safe, Rams general manager Les Snead provided it today, telling reporters that the 2016 No.1 overall pick is a Ram “at this moment.”

Reading the tea leaves, McVay and Snead seem to be signaling that they aren’t totally against having Jared Goff as their starter in 2021, but are also not opposed to moving on.

The issue is, Goff is due $27 million in 2021, and carries a cap hit of over $34 million, which could make him tough to part with.

In his five seasons with the Rams, Goff has shown himself to be an average-to-above-average quarterback, but has left people wondering if he’s already hit his ceiling. If the Rams themselves feel he has, don’t be surprised if they try to move on sooner rather than later.