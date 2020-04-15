Jared Goff Has A Simple Message For Rams Fans

The Los Angeles Rams have seen some major changes since their Super Bowl appearance in 2019. The team has faced the realities of a tough salary cap situation.

Last season, the team lost guys like Roger Saffold and John Sullivan on the offensive line, and Lamarcus Joyner and Mark Barron on defense. The team missed the playoffs this past season, after winning the NFC the year before.

This offseason, the losses have been even more glaring. The team cut Todd Gurley after handing him a giant contract. He’s now an Atlanta Falcon. Brandin Cooks was traded to the Houston Texans. Dante Fowler and Cory Littleton have left on the defensive side. Even kicker Greg Zuerlein is gone, signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

All of this puts way more pressure on Jared Goff. He was great in 2018, but took a step back last year, calling into question is “franchise quarterback” bona fides. His performance this year, now that he is really the team’s locked in star and leader, will be under a tremendous microscope. Today, he channeled fellow Cal great Aaron Rodgers with his message for fans amid all of this roster turnover.

Rams QB Jared Goff's advice for any fans who are concerned about the roster turnover: "Just relax – it's going to be just fine." — LindseyThiry (@LindseyThiry) April 15, 2020

Jared Goff threw for over 4,600 yards in both 2018 and 2019. This past season, however, his touchdown passes dropped from 32 to 22, and his touchdown throw percentage dropped significantly, from 5.7-percent to just 3.5. His interceptions were up from 12 to 16 (2.1 to 2.6-percent), and he was down a full yard per attempt, from 8.4 to 7.4.

Now, he’ll have to take a big step forward to reassure Los Angeles Rams team brass and the fans, without guys like Cook and Gurley in the offense to help him.

Goff should be an NFL starter for a while, based on what he’s done so far. This year could go far towards determining whether he is a true top-flight quarterback.