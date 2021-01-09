Injury Update For Rams QB John Wolford

The Los Angeles Rams couldn’t even get through the first quarter before having to turn to Jared Goff, their “emergency” quarterback, following John Wolford’s injury.

Wolford started the game for the Rams as Goff continues to recover from thumb surgery. The Wake Forest alum played well to start the game before going down with an injury.

Wolford absorbed a vicious shoulder-to-helmet hit from Seahawks safety Jamal Adams late in the first quarter. The backup laid on the ground for a few minutes before exiting the game and heading to the locker room with the Rams’ medical staff. Fortunately, he was able to walk off under his own power.

Take a look at the hit.

John Wolford is down after this hit from Jamal Adams. Jared Goff warming up… pic.twitter.com/UG84kymJca — PFF (@PFF) January 9, 2021

Wolford is now listed as “questionable” to return. The Rams are evaluating the Wake Forest alum for a neck injury.

Injury Update: John Wolford (neck) is questionable to return — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 9, 2021

The Los Angeles Rams are now on the brink of disaster. Jared Goff isn’t 100 percent healthy, dealing with a thumb injury suffered against this same Seahawks team, but he has to try and guide the team to a playoff win. The Rams, meanwhile, have no other quarterbacks available.

Fortunately, the Los Angeles defense has what it takes to keep Saturday’s NFC West playoff showdown interesting. The Seahawks offense has been out of sync for some time now. The Rams can take advantage with their elite defense.

Points will be tough to come by for the Rams, though. It doesn’t look like Goff will be able to throw all too much Saturday evening. Wolford, meanwhile, is questionable to return.

[Los Angeles Rams]