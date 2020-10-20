Los Angeles Rams Announce Signing Of Veteran NFL Kicker

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that they are bringing in veteran kicker Kai Forbath to challenge struggling starter Samuel Sloman.

Los Angeles officially signed Kai Forbath off the Chicago Bears practice squad. Forbath has appeared in 81 games for six different teams over eight NFL seasons.

He spent three games with the Dallas Cowboys and one with the New England Patriots in 2019. For his career, the former UCLA standout has converted 86.8 percent of his field goal attempts and 93.8 percent of his extra points.

Forbath will provide competition for Sloman, a rookie who the Rams drafted in the seventh round this year. Through six games, Sloman is 7-for-9 on field goals and has already missed three extra points.

The Miami (OH) product isn’t being replaced by Forbath–yet–but today’s signing certainly should give him some motivation to improve.

Rams sign kicker Kai Forbath — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 20, 2020

The Rams are 4-2 on the season and tied for second place in the rugged NFC West after Sunday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

They play again on primetime in Week 7–facing the 5-1 Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.