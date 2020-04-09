Yesterday, new Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley made headlines when he called out his former team, the Los Angeles Rams on Twitter.

Gurley claims the Rams still owe him money. The 25-year-old back was released this offseason less than two years after signing him to a four-year, $60 million contract.

“@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP,” Gurley wrote on Twitter. His old teammate Clay Matthews, who the Rams also released, past due. Send me money ASAP,” Gurley wrote on Twitter. His old teammate Clay Matthews, who the Rams also released, chimed in and claimed LA was holding out on him as well.

“You and me both TG,” Matthews wrote. “Better get some interest with that too.”

The Rams believe they are in compliance with each player’s contract, according to ESPN.com. They don’t feel they owe any money.

However, Pro Football Talk says when it comes to Gurley, the Rams need to pay up. According to PFT’s Mike Florio, the Rams owe Gurley a $7.55 million roster bonus even after releasing him. While $2.5 of that can be offset, he is still owed the leftover five million and change.

They’re in the wrong because the offset covers only $2.5 million of the bonus; the other $5.05 million was fully guaranteed, with no offset. At a minimum, then, the Rams should pay the $5.05 million and hold the $2.5 million until Gurley officially earns $2.5 million from the Falcons.

Regardless of who is right or who is wrong, this could be a potentially ugly situation if it lingers.

The Rams would be wise to settle things with Gurley and Matthews as soon as they can.