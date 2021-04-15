The Los Angeles Rams have undergone a pretty serious transformation this offseason. The team’s biggest move, as it gears up for another Super Bowl run, was the trade for Detroit Lions star quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The team sent Jared Goff, and a slew of draft picks out for the veteran signal caller. They hope that he can be the kind of upgrade to get them over the top, a few years after the Rams reached the Super Bowl but failed to reach the end zone against Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots defense.

Robert Woods has carved out a very good career for the Rams, largely with Goff under center. He caught 90 passes for 936 yards and a career high six touchdowns last year, following up back to back seasons of over 1,100 yards. While it’s understandable to have mixed feelings about seeing Goff head to Detroit, he’s pretty pumped about what Matthew Stafford brings to the table.

“Excited for what he brings to our offense, just seeing what he did in Detroit,” Woods told Good Morning Football on Thursday. “Many, many passing yards every single season. Just got to get these wins and these playoff wins with him. Really, his addition to our offense…adding DeSean Jackson. Our offense is looking loaded once again.”

Robert Woods: Rams offense 'looking loaded once again' with Matthew Stafford, DeSean Jacksonhttps://t.co/KcVtoiouEA pic.twitter.com/wLudSQsira — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 15, 2021

While the Los Angeles Rams receiving corps isn’t the most flashy, it is a very productive group. Cooper Kupp topped Woods for the team lead in receiving yards last season, going for 974 and three scores on 92 catches, despite missing a game. Josh Reynolds also had a career season, going for 52/618/2, and tight end Tyler Higbee returns after a 521 yard, five touchdown season.

As Woods said, the team also adds veteran speedster DeSean Jackson, who can take the top off of the best of defenses.

The Seattle Seahawks have been an NFL stalwart for years, and the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers are both ramping up. The NFC West is going to be a brutal division for the foreseeable future.

