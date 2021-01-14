Sean McVay Announces Starting Quarterback vs. Packers

Jared Goff will be under center for the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, when the team looks to keep its playoff run rolling at the Green Bay Packers. Sean McVay gave an update on the status of his banged up quarterbacks today.

Goff suffered a nasty thumb injury during the team’s Week 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks. John Wolford started the next two games, including last weekend’s win over Seattle in the Wild Card round. He left the game early on, with a neck injury that required him to head to the hospital.

Goff stepped in and went 9-for-19 for 155 yards and a touchdown, but played well enough to guide the Rams to a 30-20 win. He’ll get the start on Saturday as well, as Wolford remains out, McVay announced.

Jared Goff’s backup will be Blake Bortles, who was not on the active roster last week. Bortles was with the team in 2019, after losing his starting job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was signed by the Denver Broncos earlier this year, but returned to the Rams in late December.

#Rams coach Sean McVay ruled QB John Wolford out Saturday vs. the #Packers. He hasn’t practiced this week. Jared Goff will start, Blake Bortles will back up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2021

Jared Goff, who is likely not 100-percent yet, has the tough task of trying to win a road playoff game at Lambeau Field. He’ll go head-to-head with another former Cal star, Aaron Rodgers, who may be this year’s NFL MVP.

On the season, Goff has completed 67-percent of his throws, for 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. This will be his second career game against Green Bay. The Rams beat the Packers in Los Angeles back in 2018, with Goff throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns on the day.

Saturday’s Packers-Rams game kicks off at 4:35 p.m. ET on FOX.

