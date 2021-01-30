Los Angeles Rams Reportedly Exploring Jared Goff Trade

The writing is on the wall regarding Jared Goff’s future with the Los Angeles Rams. At this point, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if he’s on the move this offseason.

Rams general manager Les Snead recently turned some heads when talking about the quarterback’s future, saying “Jared Goff is a Ram at this moment.” That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Fast forward to this Friday, and ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Los Angeles has interest in acquiring Matthew Stafford in a trade. The Rams wouldn’t be interested in another quarterback if they were already content with their current one.

If those two moves by the Rams didn’t tip their hand, the next one certainly will.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the Rams have held exploratory talks with multiple teams about a potential trade involving Goff. It’s unclear which teams want the former No. 1 pick.

“Exploring what’s possible in a Goff trade seemed to be the next step in the process for the Rams after head coach Sean McVay refused to commit to Goff as his long-term starter as the season ended,” Rodrigue said, via The Athletic. “What seemed to really irk McVay were Goff’s 38 turnovers in 31 starts over the past two years, a league-high through that span, part of which led to a rare public criticism of Goff by McVay halfway through the season.”

Los Angeles would have to take on a significant dead-cap hit if Goff is traded this offseason.

Goff finished the 2020 season with 3,952 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His inability to take care of the football has been a legitimate issue for Sean McVay’s offense.

In the event the Rams don’t trade Goff this offseason, he’ll compete with John Wolford for the starting job. However, the front office has plenty of time to orchestrate a blockbuster trade.