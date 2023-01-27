Los Angeles Rams Reportedly Hire New Offensive Coordinator

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (L) and head coach Sean McVay (R) of the Los Angeles Rams watch action during a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Sean McVay and the Rams have reportedly hired a new offensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Rams are hiring former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

"The #Rams are hiring former #Jets OC Mike LaFleur as their new coordinator, sources say," Rapoport tweeted. "The favorite all along, another LaFleur joins coach Sean McVay."

For the past two seasons, LaFleur was the offensive coordinator for the Jets. Although the offense struggled mightily at times, it's important to note that LaFleur's quarterback situation was pretty brutal.

Prior to joining the Jets, LaFleur was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the 49ers.

LaFleur will replace Liam Coen as the offensive coordinator in Los Angeles.

Coen left the Rams after the 2022 regular season came to an end. He returned to his previous role as Kentucky's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The Rams only averaged 18.1 points per game this season. To be fair, Matthew Stafford missed eight games due to injury.