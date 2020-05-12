Los Angeles Rams Star Cooper Kupp Announces Number Change

After three seasons wearing No. 18, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is changing up his digits for the 2020 season.

In an announcement on Twitter Monday evening, Kupp revealed he will be wearing No. 10 for the Rams moving forward. That’s the number he wore in college at Eastern Washington.

When Kupp joined the Rams in 2017, fellow wideout Pharoh Cooper already wore No. 10, so he was forced to switch to 18. With Cooper out of the picture, Kupp is going back to his roots.

“You all have gotten to know me as 18, and that means a lot to me,” Kupp wrote. “Now though, it’s time for me to return home, for me to embrace the next stage of my career in 10, my true number.”

1 ➡️ 10 ➡️ 18 ➡️ 10 pic.twitter.com/Rjq3JmPeEP — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) May 12, 2020

Additionally, Kupp announced he was partnering up with Refried Apparel for a pretty cool initiative than enables any Rams fan who may have purchased a No. 18 Kupp jersey since January 1 of this year to return it.

The jersey would then be repurposed and the fan would receive “a bespoke garment” designed by Kupp’s wife Anna.

My family and I can’t begin to describe how much we appreciate you, Rams Nation. But here’s a start. @RefriedApparel pic.twitter.com/d2ddMGMp5o — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) May 12, 2020

With his new number, Kupp is hoping to replicate the success he has had with No. 18.

In 2019, Kupp caught 94 passes for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also on pace for a huge season in 2018 before an ACL tear stopped him after eight games.