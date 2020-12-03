Los Angeles Rams Waive A Former Third-Round Pick

On Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams waived a former third-round pick by the New York Jets.

The Jets drafted former Florida standout Jachai Polite in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. New York cut the former Gator before he even stepped onto the field for the Jets.

He eventually landed in Los Angeles on a reserve contract in September 2019. After not playing in 2019, Polite stepped into a reserve role for the Rams yet again this season.

He recorded his first career sack in Week 5 against the Washington Football Team when he brought down veteran quarterback Alex Smith. Polite also added three tackles in that game.

#LARams transaction: we’ve waived LB Jachai Polite — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 3, 2020

The decision to waive Polite came after the Rams claimed Derek Rivers off waivers and also designated Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to return from IR.

The New England Patriots waived Rivers earlier this season. Rivers, also a former third-round pick, saw his snap count decrease over the course of the 2020 season.

As for Polite, he was an All-SEC performer during the 2018 college football season. He initially graded as a potential first-round pick thanks to his talent. However, his stock continued to drop throughout the draft process and he eventually slid to the third round.

Now, just two years into his professional career, Polite has been released by three different NFL teams.