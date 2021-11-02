Magic Johnson Wants The Rams To Face 1 Team In NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams continued to look like a Super Bowl contender this past weekend with a dominant performance against the Houston Texans. The NFC West competitors improved to 7-1 and now hold a share of the lead in the division with the Arizona Cardinals.

Magic Johnson has taken note of the Rams strong first-half showing and is already pulling for the organization to find a way into the conference championship game. However, LA isn’t the only team he hopes will advance that far in the playoffs.

The Hall of Fame Lakers point guard named another contender that he wants to see take on the Rams in the NFC Championship game: the Dallas Cowboys.

“I hope the Rams face the Cowboys for the NFC Championship. It’ll be must-see-TV!!!” Johnson wrote on Twitter Monday.

I hope the Rams face the Cowboys for the NFC Championship. It'll be must-see-TV!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 2, 2021

The Cowboys improved to 6-1 over the weekend with a gritty win in primetime over the Minnesota Vikings. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush got the start in place of the injured Dak Prescott and led a daring touchdown drive in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

An NFC Championship game between the Rams and the Cowboys would feature plenty of firepower. Matthew Stafford and Prescott are playing some of the best football of their careers and are flanked by casts of talented skill players.

Although the offenses might be more glamorous, each team’s defense also features plenty of star power. The Rams acquired former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller on Monday to join Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey in Los Angeles. The Cowboys defense features star cornerback Trevon Diggs, who had seven interceptions in seven games.

While Magic Johnson may be leaning into the market appeal of Dallas and Los Angeles, he’s also right that the Rams and the Cowboys would deliver on the field. That being said, there’s still a long way to go until the NFC Championship game is played.

Time will tell which two teams represent the conference on Jan. 30, 2022.