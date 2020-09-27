Major Officiating Controversy At The End Of The Bills-Rams Game

The Los Angeles Rams have now been involved in two controversial late-game pass interference calls in 2020.

In Week 1, the Rams benefited from a highly-questionable offensive pass interference call on Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup. The penalty essentially locked up the win for Los Angeles.

Now, in Week 3, the Rams are on the opposite side. Los Angeles was called for a very questionable defensive pass interference penalty that kept the Bills’ game-winning drive alive. The penalty flag was thrown on fourth down with the Bills trailing by four points. Moments later, Josh Allen threw the go-ahead touchdown pass.

NFL fans are roasting the officials for this one.

Here’s the play:

This DPI costing the #Rams a win over the #Bills was…man. LOT of mutual contact there. That’s a really dicey penalty to call on 4th and 9 on a game-deciding play. That said, the DB does lock on first, so you could argue the mutual contact was initiated. Talk amongst yourselves. pic.twitter.com/sdlVcGk2B7 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 27, 2020

Most of the NFL world seems to be in agreement: This was a bad call.

“The Bills are fun, I get it. I love watching Josh Allen, too. But the Rams got robbed on that garbage pass interference call. Game was over,” ESPN’s Jeff Darlington tweeted.

“WHEW that’s a terrible DPI call on the Rams (Yes, Bills fans, I know there were other bad calls in this game),” ESPN’s Mina Kimes added.

Other NFL fans had a bit more fun with the penalty, considering how the Rams have benefited from questionable pass interference calls in the past.

Rams fans complaining about a pass interference call? pic.twitter.com/g9ZKU3f2o7 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 27, 2020

Buffalo will improve to 3-0 on the season with today’s win, while Los Angeles will drop to 0-3.