Man Who Accused Aaron Donald Of Assault Apologizes After Video

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald found himself in a tricky situation earlier this week, as he was accused of assaulting a man outside a Pittsburgh-area nightclub.

De’Vincent Spriggs, reportedly filed charges against Donald, claiming the three-time Defensive Player of the Year caused several injuries, including 16 stitches to his eye and a broken arm.

Fortunately for Donald, a video surfaced on Friday that showed him actually pulling people off of Spriggs outside the nightclub. He was breaking up the fight, not initiating it.

Shortly after the video was made public, Spriggs’ attorney, Todd J. Hollis, issued an apology on his client’s behalf.

“I wanted to make this statement public,” Hollis told KDKA. “And to extend an apology to Aaron for what he’s gone through, but I clearly know this was not him.”

Donald’s attorney, Casey White, spoke to ESPN on Friday about what transpired outside of this nightclub. White said that Spriggs actually swung a bottle at Donald’s head, which then led to the brawl.

“As he ducks, somebody from behind grabs him to stop him from interacting with this guy, Mr. Spriggs, so he holds Aaron back in a sense,” White said, via ESPN. “At that point, that’s when other people come to Aaron’s aid and defend him by removing, so to speak, Mr. Spriggs from the area where he is punched and he is fighting; it’s a mutual fight at this point between other individuals who Aaron does not really know.

“Aaron actually runs over to [Spriggs’] aid and starts pulling people off of this guy. He’s trying to get these kids off Spriggs. He gets at least two or three people off of Spriggs, and at that point in time, somebody grabs Aaron and says, ‘This is not a good situation, let’s get the heck out of here.'”

As of now, Hollis does not plan on pursuing lawsuits against anyone involved in the brawl.