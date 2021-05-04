Marcus Peters Has A NSFW Message For The Rams

It’s been over a year since the Los Angeles Rams traded Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens, but the talented defensive back still isn’t over how it all transpired.

Baltimore acquired Peters from the Rams in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth-round pick back in 2019. It was a stunning move in the beginning. But the Rams cleared the air when they traded for Jalen Ramsey.

In short, Los Angeles essentially swapped Peters for Ramsey. Let’s just say Peters still has hard feelings towards the Rams’ organization.

In an interview with former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib on The Volume podcast Catching Fades this week, Peters had an NSFW message for the Rams.

Talib: “Why you think our exit was so crazy and how you felt about it?” Peters: “I was pissed off more so because … Oh yeah, f–k them, that’s how I was feeling and that’s still how I’m feeling because I felt disrespected in the sense of, yeah y’all can trade me, that’s apart of the business, but two minutes after that you bring in another guy (Jalen Ramsey) who do the same s–t that I do, maybe a little bit different. If we do this compare game, I do a little bit more. That s–t was disrespectful to me.”

"F*CK THEM!" 😳@MarcusPeters didn't hold back when talking about his exit from the Rams. Watch the full interview with @AqibTalib21 here 👉 https://t.co/0uALJEeD8X pic.twitter.com/ggOoNt52iU — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) May 4, 2021

Marcus Peters clearly still has some animosity towards the Rams’ organization, and we don’t blame him.

The Rams’ trading away of Peters and for Jalen Ramsey wasn’t very essential for Los Angeles.

Regardless, both Ramsey and Peters are in good situations. The Ravens and Rams are major contenders within their respective conferences.