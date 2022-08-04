Mathew Stafford Makes Funny Mistake: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

During a recent interview for Inside Rams Camp, star quarterback Matthew Stafford was asked to name which throw he was most proud of last season.

When trying to answer the question, Stafford mixed up Cooper Kupp with Calvin Johnson.

"I don't know. It's hard for me to pick one. There are some good ones in there," Stafford replied. "Obviously, that last one in the Super Bowl comes to mind - the fade to Calvin. I'm sorry, the fade to Cooper was a good one. And then the in-cut to Cooper was a good one."

Obviously, we won't see Stafford throwing touchdown passes to Johnson anytime soon. We will, however, see him connect with Kupp fairly soon.

While this was a harmless slip-up from Stafford, he now has Lions fans wondering what could've been if Johnson didn't retire early.

Even though Stafford's time with the Lions is over, he continues to support the city of Detroit.

Earlier this year, the Stafford family committed another $1 million to revitalize the Say Detroit’s Say Play Center.