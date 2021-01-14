Matt LaFleur Reacts To The Rams’ Quarterback Situation

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers were not surprised by the Los Angeles Rams declaring quarterback John Wolford out for this weekend’s playoff game.

Wolford, who was LA’s backup for much of the season, started in place of an injured Jared Goff in Week 17 and in last weekend’s Wild Card game. However, when the former Wake Forest star had to leave with a neck injury, Goff came in and finished out the afternoon.

On Thursday, the Rams said Wolford won’t be available against Green Bay on Saturday, meaning it will be Goff trying to keep pace with one of the league’s top offenses.

LaFleur and the Packers were expecting this, with the second-year head coach telling reporters his team had been “pretty much preparing” all week to face Goff.

Matt LaFleur just now: "I think we were pretty much preparing for Jared all week." https://t.co/e9eh2NTFkN — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 14, 2021

LaFleur should know Goff better than most opposing coaches. He was his offensive coordinator with the Rams back in 2017.

Green Bay and Los Angeles will get the NFL Divisional Playoff started on Saturday afternoon from Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 4:35 p.m. ET.

FOX will broadcast the action.