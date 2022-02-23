Matthew Stafford Breaks His Silence On The Photographer’s Fall

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly have opened up about their initial response to the photographer who fell offstage at the team’s victory parade.

Photographer Kelly Smiley fell in front of the Staffords during the Rams’ Super Bowl parade last week. The young journalist suffered a fractured spine and damaged her camera equipment in the accident.

While the Staffords and Rams eventually agreed to pay for all of Smiley’s medical and professional expenses, the quarterback was criticized for not having a more proactive response in the moment.

On the latest edition of her “The Morning After” podcast, Kelly Stafford spoke with her husband about the “awful” incident. She says that immediately after the photographer fell, Matthew told her to check on the woman.

“Long story short, we followed up with her. The moment we got in the car, Matthew actually looked at me and said, ‘Hey, will you contact the Rams, ask how she’s doing?’ Did that, they’re like, ‘We think she’s going to be OK.’ We sent her flowers. Next day we wake up, (she’s) not OK,” she said. “Matthew actually texted her himself.”

When Kelly asked Matthew if he regretted how he appeared to have handled the situation in the moment, the star QB admitted he wished he had done better.

“Yeah, I mean, that obviously happened really quickly and suddenly and unexpectedly, and wish I had a better reaction in the moment,” Stafford said. “I didn’t. I apologized to her for that, but glad that all in all she’s doing all right.”

Matthew Stafford added that he hopes his reactions are “a little better next time,” but if we’re being honest, it would be better if this type of situation just didn’t happen again, period.

