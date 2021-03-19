Matthew Stafford officially said goodbye to the Detroit Lions this week, releasing a heartfelt message for the fan base. With that chapter of his career now over, the star quarterback is ready to lead the Los Angeles Rams to glory.

The Rams weren’t in the best financial situation this offseason, but that didn’t stop the front office from sending Jared Goff and multiple first-round picks to the Lions in exchange for Stafford.

Now that the trade is official, Stafford has commented on the blockbuster trade. In a recent interview with the Rams’ media, the Pro Bowl quarterback revealed why he was interested in Los Angeles when he first requested a trade.

“They were definitely a team that I was really interested in,” Stafford said. “Obviously, past success – it’s a team that’s been extremely successful. Something I was looking for was the ability to step into a team that showed the ability to win and win right now. There’s a ton of great players here, a great coaching staff, an atmosphere of winning and something I’m excited to be a part of now.”

Although he doesn’t want to get too ahead of himself, Stafford sounds awfully excited about playing for a franchise with a winning culture.

“So I’m excited to be a part of a team that’s a proven winner and hopefully I can raise my level of play and raise those guys’ around me level of play a little bit more and we can get the thing done.”

Last season, Stafford completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Stafford should thrive in Sean McVay’s offense, especially with weapons like Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee and Robert Woods at his disposal.