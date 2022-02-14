The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Matthew Stafford Fan’s Super Bowl T-Shirt Goes Viral

Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew StaffordBALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 02: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford wasted no time throwing his first-ever touchdown in a Super Bowl, as he connected on a beautiful strike to Odell Beckham Jr. in the first quarter of action.

The crowd at SoFi Stadium erupted once Beckham hauled in Stafford’s pass attempt in the end zone. Thankfully, NBC’s camera crew was able to capture that moment.

While the focus was supposed to be on Kelly Stafford’s reaction to her husband’s touchdown pass, a fan’s T-shirt stole the spotlight.

One fan in the crowd is wearing a shirt that says “Matthew F—ing Stafford.”

Check it out:

That shirt is the perfect conversation starter… if you’re a Rams fan.

So far, Stafford has completed all six of his pass attempts for 56 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll see if Stafford can keep things rolling in Super Bowl LVI.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.