Look: Matthew Stafford Fan’s Super Bowl T-Shirt Goes Viral

Matthew Stafford wasted no time throwing his first-ever touchdown in a Super Bowl, as he connected on a beautiful strike to Odell Beckham Jr. in the first quarter of action.

The crowd at SoFi Stadium erupted once Beckham hauled in Stafford’s pass attempt in the end zone. Thankfully, NBC’s camera crew was able to capture that moment.

While the focus was supposed to be on Kelly Stafford’s reaction to her husband’s touchdown pass, a fan’s T-shirt stole the spotlight.

One fan in the crowd is wearing a shirt that says “Matthew F—ing Stafford.”

Check it out:

The Staffords love seeing Matthew throwing TDs in the Super Bowl. 📺: #SBLVI on NBC

📱: https://t.co/K02y40b5Nu pic.twitter.com/Ur3gNI3OWu — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2022

That shirt is the perfect conversation starter… if you’re a Rams fan.

So far, Stafford has completed all six of his pass attempts for 56 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll see if Stafford can keep things rolling in Super Bowl LVI.