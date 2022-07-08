Matthew Stafford Feels 'Great Comfort' Heading Into Year 2 With Rams

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford's first season with the Los Angeles Rams was a success to say the least. In February, he led the franchise to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Even though Stafford won a Lombardi Trophy in his first year with the Rams, he knows that he can be even better in Sean McVay's system.

After all, Stafford had yet another offseason to dive into the playbook.

“At this point in the year last season, I think to myself what I knew about this team and this offense, and it’s just so small in comparison to what I know and understand now,” Stafford said, via the team’s website. “So that gives me great comfort in the fact that we can go above and beyond what we did last year.”

This should concern teams around the league. If Stafford is even more comfortable in McVay's system, the Rams' offense might be nearly impossible to stop this fall.

Last season, Stafford completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns. The one knock on him is that he had 17 interceptions.

We'll see if Stafford can cut down on the turnovers this upcoming season. If so, he could potentially be an MVP candidate.

The Rams will kick off the 2022 season at home against the Buffalo Bills.