Matthew Stafford Had Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday’s Crowd

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wasn’t happy with how the crowd looked during Sunday’s regular-season finale.

The game was played in Los Angeles, but you’d never know that based on how many 49ers fans were there. It was a sea of red throughout the stands and Stafford confirmed that it was difficult to communicate since their fans were so loud.

“It was a tough environment for us to communicate in really the whole second half,” Stafford said.

Missed this yesterday… After the game, #Rams QB Matthew Stafford said this: "It was a tough environment for us to communicate in really the whole second half." That environment was a Rams home game in which they had a chance to wrap up the NFCW against a division rival. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 10, 2022

The Rams were up 17-0 in the first half before leading 17-3 at halftime. After that, the 49ers played very desperately and won in overtime, 27-24.

Stafford had the go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter before San Francisco tied it up thanks to the heroics of Jimmy Garoppolo.

He led the game-tying drive with about a minute and a half left with no timeouts before leading the game-winning drive in overtime.

After the 49ers got a field goal, their defense intercepted Stafford to officially clinch a playoff spot while the Rams clinched the NFC West due to the Cardinals losing.

The Rams will play the Cardinals in their first playoff game and it’s likely they don’t want history to repeat itself with another sea of red in the stands.

Perhaps Stafford’s quote will bring more Rams fans to the game.