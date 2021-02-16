Matthew Stafford Reveals What He Told Jared Goff After Trade

NFL quarterback trades are exceedingly rare, but this offseason we could see a number of high-profile signal callers change teams. The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams kicked things off, trading Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff in a mega deal featuring two future first round picks heading to Detroit.

Stafford is seen as a big upgrade for the Rams, as Goff fell out of favor this season. L.A. is built to win now, with one of the NFL’s best defenses, a talented offense, and a team just a few years removed from the Super Bowl.

Goff led the team to that game, which is significantly farther than Stafford ever went with the Lions. It is not entirely his fault, of course—Detroit has been a pretty ineffective franchise for decades. Still, he said that in a text exchange with his fellow former No. 1 pick, he has big shoes to fill, even if he’s seen as the major bump up in the deal.

“I shot him a text. We texted a little bit,” Stafford told Mitch Albom, per ProFootballTalk. “Just told him that I know going out there I’ve got big shoes to fill.”

“It’s not lost on me that he was in the Super Bowl just a few years ago,” Matthew Stafford said. “He’s a really good player in his own right. I just wanted to let him know that I appreciate him as a player and obviously, to reach out to me if there was anything he needed when it comes to Detroit, just as far as advice or places to stay, anything.

“I know that he feels that he can reach out to me, and I know I can reach out to him with anything in L.A. too. So it’s been good.”

It’s good to see there’s no hard feelings between the two, and ultimately, this may work out for both sides. Jared Goff was trending in the wrong direction in Los Angeles. He gets a new situation where he’ll be a day one starter, with expectations reset around a rebuilding team, while Stafford finally gets to compete for a Super Bowl.

