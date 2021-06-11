Sean McVay has had plenty of success as a young NFL head coach with Jared Goff as quarterback. The Los Angeles Rams are looking to take a big leap forward this fall, after trading for Detroit Lions star quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Goff wasn’t lacking for accolades under McVay’s tutelage in Los Angeles. After a rough rookie year, the former No. 1 pick was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018, leading the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Even so, there have been questions about his ceiling as a passer. Stafford, meanwhile, had been in the opposite situation. Another former No. 1 pick, the big-armed QB struggled to carry the Detroit Lions, reaching the postseason (and losing in his first game) three times in 12 years. His fortunes may change with the Rams and McVay calling plays. The move certainly has his new coach pumped up.

“I am very excited, I have been in a good mood because of the confidence I have in this team,” McVay said, per The Athletic. “But by no means is that a slight to anybody like Jared, who has done a phenomenal job for the last four years here.”

Sean McVay says he's in a better mood this offseason.👀 Reminder: The Rams traded Jared Goff and three draft picks to the Lions for Matthew Stafford this past offseason. pic.twitter.com/Tarv8zD4Z0 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 11, 2021

McVay, channeling his former boss Gruden, said “this guy, he’s a special guy,” when asked about Stafford. He hasn’t been shy about praising his new quarterback this offseason.

Back in May, he said that Stafford’s experience in a variety of systems in the NFL could wind up being a big asset.

You’ve heard me say before, but it all starts with the quarterback. Our offense is going to have him in mind with everything that we do first and foremost. You’re going to see some stuff that reflected in a lot of the success that he’s had in Detroit. We would be silly not to implement these things. There’s a lot of carryover. He’s had a lot of great experience with different coordinators in different systems.

Matthew Stafford played for three full-time head coaches and four offensive coordinators during his time in Detroit.

Meanwhile, McVay’s been careful not to be too harsh on Jared Goff. The former Ram has been saying all the right things so far in Detroit, saying that playing for the new team has been a “fun experience” so far.

We’ll see if this wound up being mutually beneficial for both sides of that blockbuster trade.

