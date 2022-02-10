Matthew Stafford Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has spoken about a lot of people and groups that helped get him to Super Bowl LVI. But what does he think about his upcoming opponent – Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow?

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Stafford had only nice things to say about the Bengals QB. He said that he’s been a fan of Burrow since his LSU days and complimented him on just about every aspect of his game.

“He’s a really talented guy, really talented football player,” Stafford said, via ProFootballTalk. “Great competitor. Very even keel. Throws it great, moves around great. I think he does a great job, for a young player, of dissecting defenses, understanding where the football should go. And then he does a nice job of putting the ball in spots where guys can go make plays for him. I’ve been a fan of his since he was at LSU — loved the way he played, loved the way he competed there. And that’s just done nothing but carry over into this league.

“He’s in this game because he’s willed that team to a bunch of wins. And that’s an impressive thing for a guy of his age.”

That’s a lot of high praise for a second-year player, and from a 13-year NFL veteran no less.

While the Super Bowl will be a battle of a young quarterback versus an experienced veteran, there are a number of interesting parallels between their two careers.

Both were No. 1 overall picks by snakebitten teams (Stafford to the Lions) and both dealt with injuries in their first seasons. But as soon as they were both healthy, they immediately had some of the best seasons in franchise history.

Stafford threw for a Lions franchise record 5,038 in his first full season in 2011. Burrow set just about every Bengals single season record this past year.

Sunday’s Super Bowl battle should be a fun one.