Matthew Stafford Reacts To The DeSean Jackson Decision

DeSean Jackson has been one of the NFL’s premier deep threats for the better part of a decade. But on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams released him at his request.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gave his thoughts on the situation with Jackson. He said that he was disappointed that Jackson’s time in LA didn’t work out, but had fun with him regardless.

Stafford said he reached out to Jackson after his release and told him how fun it was playing together. But he added that he trusts the Rams front office to put the team in the best position to succeed.

“It’s disappointing that it didn’t work out,” Stafford said, via USAToday.com. “I’ve got a ton of respect for DeSean and how talented he is as a player. I reached out to him afterwards and just said, ‘Man, it was fun playing with one of the all-time great deep threats.’ Being able to connect with him on a long one against Tampa was cool. It didn’t work out for whatever reason and I just know that I trust our front office and our coaching staff to put us in the best position to try to succeed.”

Jackson’s time with the Rams ends after seven games with eight receptions for 221 yards and a touchdown.

But the Los Angeles Rams have been doing more than well without DeSean Jackson getting tons of targets.

Wide receivers Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson have been leading the charge in the NFL’s No. 5 offense. The Rams have scored at least 20 points in every game this season and at least 34 points in half of their games.

Now the only real question is: Where does DeSean Jackson go next?