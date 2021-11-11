The Los Angeles Rams are doing for Matthew Stafford what the Detroit Lions never did: surrounding him with great players.

The Rams swooped in in the closing moments to land free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday evening. Few sports stories surprise these days, but not many foresaw the Rams winning the OBJ sweepstakes.

Stafford hasn’t had this kind of offense to work with at any point in his career. The Rams’ roster decisions reaffirm Stafford made the right decision when he requested a trade when he was still in Detroit earlier this year.

The veteran quarterback is excited to throw passes to Beckham the rest of this season.

“Nothing really surprises me anymore, to tell you the truth,” Stafford said in response to the OBJ news. “I knew this was an enticing city to come play in. This is an enticing organization to come play for. We have a bunch of other great players on this team. … It’s exciting for other people to come in and play with those guys. I’m just happy to be apart of it.”

LA is the place to be. 🎥 Matthew Stafford talks about the addition of @obj. pic.twitter.com/t2PjWQnlix — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

You don’t see Matthew Stafford crack such a big smile too often.

Frankly, it’s awesome the veteran quarterback is finally getting the chance to lead a championship contender. He never had the opportunity in Detroit. With that being said, the pressure’s on.

The Rams have gone all-in this year. They want to bring a championship to Los Angeles.

Odell Beckham could prove to be a key player for the Rams down the stretch of the regular season and during the playoffs.