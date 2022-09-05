Matthew Stafford Ready To Go: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams have been cautious about quarterback Matthew Stafford's health this summer.

Stafford dealt with elbow issues during training camp, and Rams head coach Sean McVay limited his prized passer's workload. However, now that the regular season is here, McVay said the training wheels are off.

On Sunday, McVay told reporters Stafford is "ready to go" and he would have no hesitation asking the veteran quarterback to throw 50-55 times in a game if necessary.

It's not surprising that McVay is saying this now, though there is still some concern regarding how Stafford's arm will hold up over the course of the season.

In his first season with the Rams in 2021, Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and equaled his career-high with 41 touchdown passes.

He elevated his game in the playoffs, completing 70% of his attempts and throwing nine touchdowns in four games.

The Rams will open up their 2022 campaign on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills in the NFL's regular season opener.