Matthew Stafford Uses 1 Word To Describe His Mindset After Trade

Matthew Stafford will suit up for a new team for the first time in his NFL career once the 2021 regular season get underway. After 12 years in Detroit with the Lions, the former No. 1 overall pick will be a part of the Los Angeles Rams next fall.

Playing for one team for over a decade could certainly get monotonous, especially given the Lions lack of success over the years. Since Stafford took over in 2009, Detroit had made the postseason just three times and has never had a playoff win.

That lack of success and change explains why Stafford recently said he felt “reenergized” after being traded to the Rams.

“I definitely feel that way. It’s a new experience for my entire family,” Stafford said in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We were so set with our lifestyle in how we kind of went about day-to-day life in Detroit. That has definitely changed. You know if you don’t have energy to move your wife and four kids and a dog and everybody out to California, you’re in a lot of trouble. So it’s definitely reenergized me. I’m excited about the opportunity, not only from a family standpoint but really from a football standpoint. I’m excited about being a part of this Rams organization that’s had so much recent success, and I can’t wait to get the football season going and get all that going, and at the same time, loved our time in Detroit. We’ll miss that city dearly. It was special to both me and my family, especially my wife when she was going through some things. Loved my time in Detroit, but we are excited about the move to Los Angeles.”

"Loved my time in Detroit, but we are excited about the move to Los Angeles." New @RamsNFL quarterback Matthew Stafford looked back on his move to L.A. and ahead to his partnership with Sean McVay.

In Los Angeles, Stafford will get the chance to play with a talented group of pass-catchers. He also pointed to Rams head coach Sean McVay as another major reason for his excitement.

“He’s a young guy. He’s a passionate guy,” Stafford said of McVay. “He knows a ton of football and really enjoys talking the game. Obviously, we’re a little bit limited in our ability to get together at the moment, but it’s something that I am really looking forward to. If you look back at his history, the guys that are in my position at the quarterback position, under is coaching, have played at a high level, and I can’t wait to get my opportunity with both him as the head coach and really with the players on this offense. It’s something that’s really intriguing to me and something that I’m just happy to be able to a part of.”