Rams QB Matthew Stafford Reportedly Underwent Thumb Surgery

Matthew Stafford battled through a plethora of injuries during the 2020 season, which included a torn ligament in his right thumb. Several months later, the Pro Bowl quarterback decided to finally undergo surgery to repair the ligament.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported on Thursday that Stafford had a procedure on the thumb of his throwing hand. The surgery is being characterized as “elective” and “minor.”

It makes sense that Stafford is undergoing surgery on his thumb before he gets to work with his new team, the Los Angeles Rams.

The good news for the Rams is that Stafford isn’t expected to miss any offseason workouts because of this procedure. That explains why Rodrigue labeled it as a minor surgery.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford had a procedure on the thumb of his throwing hand that was characterized as "elective" and "minor", per source. More: https://t.co/vt02YYTiUX — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 1, 2021

Stafford already revealed earlier this week that he’s reenergized for the 2021 season because of the offseason move from Detroit to Los Angeles.

“I’m excited about the opportunity, not only from a family standpoint but really from a football standpoint,” Stafford said. “I’m excited about being a part of this Rams organization that’s had so much recent success, and I can’t wait to get the football season going and get all that going, and at the same time, loved our time in Detroit. We’ll miss that city dearly. It was special to both me and my family, especially my wife when she was going through some things. Loved my time in Detroit, but we are excited about the move to Los Angeles.”

Hopefully, the change of scenery and minor surgery will revitalize Stafford’s career.