Look: Matthew Stafford Reveals Gross Details Of His Finger Injury

Finger injuries were the theme of Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, as both Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson found themselves in tough situations.

Wilson had to actually leave last night’s game early due to a “badly sprained finger.” Stafford, meanwhile, stayed in and led the Rams to a much-needed victory.

Following the win over the Seahawks, Stafford spoke to Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews about the injury he suffered to his right index finger. It turns out his index finger on his throwing hand “popped out” during the actual game.

“Popped out, and I don’t really know how to be honest with you,” Stafford told Andrews. “Yeah, just looked down and it was on the left a little bit, threw it back in. Our guys did a great job, gave me a little tape. Was able to just kinda keep it warm and keep playing.”

Despite how gross those details sound, Stafford claims the finger injury didn’t really bother him.

“Not too much,” Stafford said when asked if the finger injury affected his performance. “I felt pretty good. Felt like it was functioning enough. Little swollen, but they kept [the wrap] on it and I just went out and played.”

Though he did miss a few easy throws on Thursday night, Stafford still finished the game with 365 passing yards and a touchdown.

Stafford is as tough as they come, so he should be ready to go for next weekend’s matchup against the New York Giants.